Two arrested for bid to help examinees cheat in REET-2025 in Jalore

Police on Friday arrested two persons for allegedly trying to help four examinees cheat in the Level-2 paper of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET-’25) in Jalore.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a hotel in Jalore on Friday morning and arrested the duo besides recovering Rs 1 lakh in cash and four mobile phones from their possession, Superintendent of Police Gyan Chandra Yadav said.

The accused intended to help four examinees, including two girls, and were nabbed before the commencement of the exam in the third and the last shift of the two-day process. The accused’s attempt to help the four examinees, who were located in the examination hall, in copying was foiled, and the sanctity of the exam was upheld, Yadav said.

More than 80 percent of the 14.3 lakh eligible candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 1,731 centres across 41 districts. The exam began on Thursday and concluded in three shifts on Friday afternoon. Around 4.3 lakh examinees were registered for Level-1 and 10.3 lakh for Level-2.