Twitter war of words erupts between BJP MP and Deoghar DM

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Jharkhand, a war of words erupted on Twitter between BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and IAS Manjunath Bhajantri, Deoghar DM (District Magistrate).

In a series of tweets, the DM questioned MP about his entry into the Airport complex and to enter the air traffic control (ATC) room at the Deoghar airport.

DC Deoghar taking to Twitter handle, informed, ” The Deputy Commissioner’s office has received a letter regarding the violation of security standards at Deoghar airport and the entry of passengers without any permission inside the ATC building.”

Further added, “In this regard, information was given by the overall security in-charge at Deoghar Airport, on 31.08.2022, a chartered plane reached Deoghar Airport from Delhi at around 13:05 hrs, where a large number of people were involved to receive them.”

DC Deoghar further added, “In this context, it was found in the CCTV observation that on 31.08.2022, apart from the passengers, many other persons had also entered the ATC building in violation of the security norms at the time of the incident.”

Countering the allegations of DC Deoghar, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey added, ” This is the style of a criminal who forcibly breaks through the security cordon without permission. In what capacity did you enter the airport? Who gave you permission to watch CCTV? You have gone to Farshtaiya, do the Chief Minister’s charm and stay cool.”

Replying to allegations, DC Deoghar added, “Hon’ble MP Sir, I had entered the Airport terminal after taking a legitimate entry pass. DC is also a Member of the Board of Directors of Deoghar Airport.”

Dubey further tweeted, “Who gave you permission to enter CCTV room? Apron? ATC tower? You breached all the norms. Pathetic.”

Replying to Dubey, DM added, “Hon’ble MP Sir, I have not entered Apron, ATC tower. This incident is better left to be inquired about by the Competent Authorities.”

Dubey made serious allegations of breaching of National Security and added, ‘The CCTV information sought by the appellant is not available with the CISF/ state police Moreover, CISF/ state police are not the holder of the information and are entrusted only for providing security cover at the Airport’. -Supreme Court. You breached national security.”

Replying to Dubey, DM asked some serious questions to MP, adding, “Few questions. 1. Who authorised you to enter ATC Room? 2. Who authorised your two children to enter ATC Room? 3. Who authorised your supporters to enter ATC Building?”

Replying to Bhajantri, MP tweeted, “1.) I took the necessary permission from the Airport authorities. 2.) As Chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee, I have the right to inspect. 3.) I am in High Court fighting a case for your delay in facilitating night landing facilities. You are in contempt of court.”

DM tweeted, “Hon’ble MP Sir, the Night landing matter is subjudice, wud not like to comment on it. But, when the night landing facility/IFR is not there, and so many flights getting cancelled every other day, how did your chartered plane take off at 1817hours when the sunset time was 1803hours?”

MP advised DM to study aviation rules and tweeted, “I’d suggest you study aviation rules again. As an IAS officer, the nation expects better from you. Now the matter is under investigation at all possible levels, please comment further only after reading aviation and airport rules carefully henceforth. सावधानी हटी दुर्घटना घटी।”

The War of words ended with a reply from DM, ” Hon’ble MP Sir, Thank you for the advice. I will read more on this. Never imagined that, Inside DGCA-certified Airport’s, most sensitive and high-security area – ATC, children and supporters can gain access. Regards”