Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account of his personal website and mobile app was hacked in the early morning of Thursday, the social media giant confirmed.

Twitter further said that it has taken steps to secure the compromised account and is investigating the situation.

The handle was with the name narendramodi_in on twitter and shares the content from the Prime Minister’s website which he frequently updates.

The hackers tweeted from the account asking for donations in thee PM National Relief Fund through cryptocurrency.

The account has 2.5 million followers and over 37,000 tweets have been made from the account since it was created in May 2011.

“We’re aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement, reported NDTV.

The last tweet from the account was on August 31. The tweet has a quote of PM Modi from his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat“.

In the month of July, Twitter accounts of several prominent personalities were reportedly hacked.

As per the reports, the hackers in the month of July had accessed the internal systems of twitter to hijack some of the prominent personalities’ accounts including US presidential candidate Joe Biden, former US President Barack Obama, billionaire Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.