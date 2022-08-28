Twin Tower demolition: Final touches given, neighbours celebrate

As Noida is all set to witness the historic demolition of Supertech twin towers today, residents of the neighbouring Parsvnath Society and Emerald Court Society are set to celebrate the event.

According to the locals, two drummers have been called outside the Parsvnath Society to play the drums during the demolition exercise.

Around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies near the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida were evacuated ahead of the demolition set to take place at 2:30 pm on Sunday.

NGOs also rescued dogs from the premises. The residents have been provided temporary shelter at the Parsvnath Prestige Residential Complex in Sector 93.

Besides, roads around the Twin Towers have been barricaded and the movement of people is completely banned.

For the residents, two societies including Parsvnath Society and Silver City Society have arranged for 200 people of Emerald Court in its clubhouse and guest house till evening.

People were seen shifting to the neighbouring society where they will stay put till evening.

Meanwhile, final touches are being given to the historic fall of illegal twin towers and preparations are at a final stage. As preparations are at last stage, the officials present at the venue have ensured there are no loose ends and no technical fault.

Upon the completion of demolition, the officials of the Edifice Company will signal the neighbouring residents with a flag to return to Emerald Court.

While the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will remain shut between 2.15 pm and 2.45 pm for the demolition drive that is scheduled at 2.30 pm, the city will remain a no-fly zone for drones.