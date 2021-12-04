“Tweets are still there….,” says Mahua Moitra on missives against Gautam Adani

Controversies go side by side in politics, and more so with the leaders and lawmakers who have the gift of the gab or once in while throws up debate and controversial missives in the social media.

This time it is the turn of Mahua Moitra, the articulate and vocal Trinamool lawmaker representing Krishnanagar parliamentary constituency, who has courted row both in social media and elsewhere.

CPI-M leader Md Salim has tweeted taking a dig at the Trinamool sitting MP Ms Mahua Moitra when he said it was “only a matter of time before she deletes (these) old tweets”.

The Marxist leader was referring to Ms Moitra’s tweets earlier slamming the Adani group of industries.

Salim’s missives on social media platforms on December 3 tried to ‘ridicule’ Ms Mahua Moitra for she had slammed industrialist Gautam Adani more than once and now her party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking investment from Adani into West Bengal.

The Chief Minister has invited Adani to attend the next edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata in April next year.

TMC chief Ms Banerjee and industrialist Gautam Adani met in Kolkata on December 2 and also discussed investment prospects.

Surprising her friends and foes alike, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Summit.

Even in July this year, Mahua Moitra had written at least two letters to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman complaining against the Adani group.

The Ahmedabad-based business tycoon is often alleged for being too close to the ruling dispensation in the centre.

But Mamata Banerjee’s meeting with Gautam Adani has only fuelled speculation and cryptic remarks in the social media.

CPI-M leader Md Salim, also a former MP, has taken a dig at Mamata Banerjee’s party tweeting that “Sooner or later, truth will prevail”on whether TMC (short form for Trinamool Congress) stood for ‘The Modi Club’.

Interestingly, the first tweet dubbing TMC as ‘The Modi Club’ came from the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Congress on December 1.

While Ms Banerjee has made a dismissive remark on Congress saying there is ‘no UPA’, the Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala has called her an opportunist.

TMC mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ has meanwhile yet again said that the Congress lacks the ‘zeal’ to fight BJP and has almost gone inside a ‘deep freezer’.