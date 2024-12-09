TSPSC Group 2 Admit Card/Hall Ticket 2024 released online at tspsc.gov.in | Download Now

Candidates waiting to get the Telengana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) admit card 2024 don’t need to worry anymore. As per the official website (tspsc.gov.in), it has released the TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket/Admit Card 2024 online today, December 9.

Candidates willing to download TSPSC admit card/Hall ticket 2024 from the official website need to follow the below mentioned steps.

– Enter the official website tspsc.gov.in.

– Candidate need to click on the tab TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024.

– After clicking on the tab a new window will open asking to enter the required details i.e. registration number, date of birth etc.

– Candidates can also reach the admit card website via direct link i.e. https://hallticket.tspsc.gov.in/h282022902716b927-8af4-413a-b190-537b9f4af8e8

– Submit the details online and the admit card will be available on the screen.

They are advised to download and take a print out of the admit card and carry it at the time of examination as they may face technical issue in reaching the website due to the heavy load of users on the official website.

The TSPSC Group 2 examination 2024 will take place at various examination halls on December 15 and 16, 2024 across 1368 examination centers.