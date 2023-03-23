Truth is my God: Rahul quotes Mahatma after his conviction

Soon after his conviction by a Gujarat court in a 2019 defamation case, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, quoting Mahatma Gandhi, said his religion was based on truth and non-violence.

The Surat District Court on Thursday sentenced the senior Congress leader to two-year imprisonment in a criminal defamation case in connection with his alleged ‘Modi surname’ remark. He was later granted bail by the court.

Soon after the verdict, the Congress MP, in a tweet, said, “Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it- Mahatma Gandhi.”

In her reaction to the development, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that her brother (Rahul Gandhi) lived speaking the truth and would continue to speak the truth.

“The entire scared machinery of power is trying to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi through ‘saam, daam, dand, bhed’. My brother has never been afraid, nor will he ever be. He has lived speaking the truth, will continue to speak the truth”, tweeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Hindi.

She further said Rahul would continue to raise his voice for the people of the country because the power of truth and the love of crores of people are with him.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party will fight the judgement as per law.

“He has been granted bail. We knew from the beginning because they kept changing judges. We believe in law, judiciary and we will fight against this as per law,” Kharge told a news agency.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, reacting to the court order, said, “We keep saying our democracy is in danger as there is pressure on the judiciary, ECI, ED and they’re all misused. All decisions are made under influence. Such comments are common. Rahul Gandhi is a courageous man and only he can compete with the NDA govt.”

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said that Rahul Gandhi was being punished for speaking the truth and raising his voice against the dictator.

“This is new India. If you raise your voice against injustice, then ED-CBI, Police, and FIR will be imposed on everyone. Rahul Gandhi is also getting punished for speaking the truth and raising his voice against the dictator,” tweeted Ramesh.

Ramesh also added that the law of the country gives Rahul Gandhi an opportunity to appeal so he will exercise this right and that they’re not afraid.