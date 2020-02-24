US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the iconic Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on the first day of his visit to India on Monday.

Right after landing at the Airport, the US guests visited Sabarmati Ashram and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. The roadshow from the Airport was organised during which thousands of people en route of the cavalcade greeted the US President.

US President and the First lady also garlanded an image of Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram.

Trump and the First lady also tried their hands on the charkha — a spinning wheel which is associated with the Mahatma Gandhi’s freedom movement and campaign for self-reliance.

PM Modi was seen giving a brief detail to the US President about Charkha and showing around the Sabarmati Ashram.

A memento of Mahatama Gandhi’s “Three Wise Monkeys” was also presented to the US President on his visit.

Donald Trump also signed the visitor’s book at the Sabarmati Ashram and wrote: “To my great friend Prime Minister Modi – Thank You for this wonderful visit.”

During their 15-minute stay at the ‘Hriday Kunj’, where Mahatama Gandhi stayed for 13 years and also took the pledge for Dandi March, the Trumps were served with Gujarati delicacies like Khaman, broccoli and corn samosa, apple pie and Kaju Katli.

“US President was happy to visit the Ashram. While leaving he said that it was a very peaceful experience and appreciated the simple living style of Gandhi ji,” Kartikeya Sarabhai Sabarmati Ashram Trustee.

He further told, “Several gifts, including Mahatama Gandhi ji’s biography, a Charkha and a marble statue of 3 monkeys symbolising ‘See No Evil, Speak No Evil & Hear No Evil’ have been gifted to him.”

From Sabarmati Ashram, Trump and the first lady left for the Motera Stadium which is an inaugural ceremony for the world’s largest cricket stadium.

At the stadium, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat were also present apart from other dignitaries.