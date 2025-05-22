Trump says again he used trade to stop Indo-Pak conflict; Congress questions Modi’s silence

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that he used trade to settle the India-Pakistan conflict as it was spiralling out of cotrol.

“If you take a look at what we just did with Pakistan and India, we settled that whole thing, and I think I settled it through trade,” he said during his White House meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

The American President further stated that the Washington is doing a “big deal” with Pakistan and India.

“We’re doing a big deal with India. We’re doing a big deal with Pakistan…Somebody had to be the last one to shoot. But the shooting was getting worse and worse…Pakistan has some excellent people and really good leaders, and India is my friend…,” he added.

His remarks prompted the Opposition Congress to launch a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his silence on Trump’s claim.

“This is the 8th time President Trump has made this claim that he got Operation Sindoor stopped. He claims to have used trade to get India to end Operation Sindoor.

”Prime Minister Modi has not rejected this claim even once,” said Congress leader Pawan Khera in his post on X on Thursday.

“What does this silence mean?” Khera asked.

Earlier this month, India and Pakistan came on the brink of a full-fledged war following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. In response to the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, striking nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

While Indian strikes targetted terror camps, Pakistani military launched attacks on civilian areas, targetting military as well as religious sites. However, the attacks were neutralised by Indian air defences.

In response, India destroyed several Pakistani air bases and an air defence unit in Lahore. As the situation was spiralling out of control, Trump made a sudden announcement of a ceasefire on social media.

Shortly after the US president’s announcement, India and Pakistan also confirmed the development, raising serious questions about Trump’s involvement.

While India maintains the cessation of firing was directly negotiated between India and Pakistan, Trump has claimed he threatened India and Pakistan to halt all trade if they didn’t agree to the ceasefire.