“Trump is a businessman, trapped our customer”: Kharge’s dig at PM Modi after US tariffs

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump imposed a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on India, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that Trump is a businessman and “our customer” is trapped.

“The kind of friendship Narendra Modi has with Trump—the hugging, laughing, and giving the ‘Fir Ek Bar Trump Sarkar’ slogan… Now the US imposition of tariffs shows that Trump is a businessman and our customer is trapped…,” Kharge told reporters in Hindi.

His remarks came after President Trump announced a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on India, half the rate India imposes on imports of US goods. Additionally, the US President also announced a 25 per cent tariff on all automobile imports.

The first phase of a universal 10 per cent tariff will take effect on all imports into the US starting April 5. The remaining 16 per cent, which will bring the total duty to 26 per cent for India, is scheduled to be enforced from April 10.

Sources said that the Congress will also raise the issue of US reciprocal tariffs in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour.

Meanwhile, reacting to the US tariffs, Union MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the government will analyse the implications of the Trump administration’s move.

|”We will analyze the implications. For Trump, it is ‘US first,’ and for Modi ji, it is ‘India first,'” Chaudhary told reporters.

The Ministry of Commerce is also believed to be evaluating how the decision will affect domestic industries.

“The ministry is analyzing the impact of the announced tariffs… It is a mixed bag and not a setback for India,” a senior government official stated, noting that there is scope for negotiation.