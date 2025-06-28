Trump hints at major trade deal with India, seeks ‘full trade barrier dropping’

A day after hinting that a “very big” trade deal with India may be announced soon, US President Donald Trump said his country is seeking a “full dropping of trade barriers” in its deal with India.

Expressing optimism about future trade relations, Trump said, “India—I think we are going to reach a deal where we have the right to go in and do trade. Right now, it’s restricted. You can’t walk in there; you can’t even think about it. We are looking to get a full trade barrier dropping, which is almost unthinkable—and I’m not sure if that is going to happen.”

“But as of this moment, we agree on going to India and doing trade… We have made a deal with China… We are dealing with 200 countries or more,” he told reporters in Washington.

Trump was responding to a query regarding the US reciprocal tariff deadline.

On Thursday (local time), the US President had hinted at the possibility of a major trade agreement with India, following the recent finalization of a deal with China.

While speaking at the Big Beautiful Bill event, Trump described the ongoing efforts to secure beneficial trade arrangements.

“Everybody wants to make a deal and be part of it,” Trump said.

“Remember a few months ago the press asked, ‘Do you really have anybody interested?’ Well, we just signed with China yesterday. We are making some great deals. We have one coming up—maybe with India. A very big one, where we’re going to open up India. In the China deal, we are beginning to open up China.”

He also clarified that such agreements would not extend to every nation indiscriminately.