Trudeau’s departure delayed after G20 summit due to aircraft issue

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s departure from New Delhi faces further delays due to an unexpected snag in his Airbus plane. A replacement aircraft, originally expected to arrive in the Indian capital on Monday night, may now be delayed further due to its unscheduled diversion, as reported by many news agencies. With that, Trudeau has to wait in Delhi even after the G20 summit is over.

The technical issue surfaced after the G20 Summit, preventing Trudeau from departing as initially scheduled. He had arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the G20 Summit and received a warm welcome from Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The Canadian High Commission in New Delhi referred to a statement from Trudeau’s office, indicating that the Canadian air force, responsible for operating the aircraft, had informed the delegation about the technical difficulties.

Justin Trudeau at G20:

During the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Trudeau had the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where they discussed various aspects of the India-Canada relationship. Following the summit, Trudeau held a press conference, addressing various issues, including the Khalistan matter.

During their interactions at the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed India’s strong concerns about protests taking place in Canada against India. These concerns came out to light in the context of Sikhs gathering in large numbers for a Khalistan referendum event in Canada. The timing of this event coincided with Prime Minister Modi’s discussions with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi.

Earlier, Trudeau tweeted, “Prime Minister @NarendraModi and I met today. We spoke about our

@G20org priorities and the progress made over the past few days – as well as our views on fighting climate change, advancing gender equality, supporting Ukraine, and upholding the rule of law.”

As the situation unfolds, the delay in Trudeau’s departure from New Delhi continues to be a matter of concern, with ongoing discussions about the technical difficulties faced by his aircraft.