Trudeau claims evidence of ‘credible allegations’ in Nijjar killing shared with India weeks ago

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has claimed that Ottawa has shared evidence of his “credible allegations” linking agents of Indian government with the June 18 killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar with India weeks ago.

Addressing a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau said, “Canada has shared the credible allegations — that I talked about on Monday – with India. We did that many weeks ago.”

The Canadian PM further said that Ottawa is there to work constructively with India to get to the bottom of the issue.

“We are there to work constructively with India and we hope that they engage with us so that we can get to the bottom of this very serious matter,” he added.

Trudeau’s claim came a day after External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India is willing to work with the Canadian government but they have not provided any evidence or specific information they claim to posses with India.

Earlier, India vehemently rejected Trudeau’s claims and termed his allegations “absurd and politically driven”. This allegations made in the Canadian Parliament also resulted in a massive diplomatic row with both countries expelling each others’ diplomats.

India has also suspended visa services for Canadian citizens even if they live in other countries.

Nijjar was a designated terrorist and killed by two masked gunmen in the parking lot of a Gurudwara in Surrey on June 18 early this year.

According to Indian intelligence agencies, the Khalistan leader was involved in anti-Indian activities of violent nature. He was in close contact with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.