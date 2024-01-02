Truckers’ body to call off strike after assurance from govt on new hit-and-run law

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) have asked transport workers to call off their strike after assurance from government that the new hit-and-run law will be implemented only after a discussion with them.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that the new rule has not been implemented yet and that views of all the stakeholders will be taken before its implementation.

“We had a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives, govt want to say that the new rule has not been implemented yet, we all want to say that before implementing Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 106/2, we will have a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives and then only we will take a decision,” Bhalla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further said that the Government and the AIMTC have agreed that transport workers will resume their work immediately.

The three-day transportation strike had been called to protest against the stringent punishment for hit-and-run cases under the newly-launched Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Under the BNS, which replaced the Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police will face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh or both.

Earlier, the punishment in such cases was two years in the Indian Penal Code.

The All India Motor Transport Congress has demanded that these provisions must be recalled as they can lead to undue harassment of drivers.

Earlier today, the nationwide strike announced by truck, taxi and bus operators resulted in chaos as vehicles lined-up at petrol pumps amid fears of fuel supply disruptions across the country due to the strike.

In Punjab alone, some seven lakh trucks reportedly went off the road in protest against the new law. The protests were also reported in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, Rajasthan and Bihar.