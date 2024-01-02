Bus services crippled in UP as drivers strike work over hit-and-run law

The public transport system in Uttar Pradesh has come to a standstill for the last 36 hours as about 5,000 bus drivers have gone on strike in protest against the new hit-and-run law introduced on Monday.

Passengers are facing a harrowing time as only 852 UPSRTC buses are currently operating in the state.

In Lucknow, the capital of UP, the operation of 900 buses was halted which impacted around 62,000 passengers. The drivers also disrupted the operation of autos and tempos, affecting the local transportation system in Lucknow.

The supply chain of essential goods suffered sudden disruption as a large number of commercial vehicles were parked in Transport Nagar and Amausi in Lucknow.

Shortage of petroleum products was also reported at fuel stations in Lucknow and other parts of the state as drivers of the oil tankers also joined the strike. Long queues were witnessed at several petrol pumps.

Meanwhile, a report from Sitapur said that truck drivers blocked the highway in Sidhauli town in the district, causing a traffic jam stretching over six kilometres. When the police intervened to clear the congestion, the drivers pelted them with stones. A policeman sustained injury in the incident. Police have registered a case against 50 people under different sections of law for creating a nuisance.

In Rae Bareli, law enforcement agencies issued notices to 22 roadway drivers and warned them against going ahead with the strike.