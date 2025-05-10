Truce with caveats: India agrees to ceasefire; ready to respond to Pakistani ‘misadventures’

Amidst the announcement of a ceasefire between the two countries, India has warned that its armed forces are ready to hit back if there are any “misadventures” on the part of Pakistan. The ceasefire was announced after days of heightened escalation between the two nations following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor.

Addressing a Ministry of Defence briefing on Saturday evening, Commodore Raghu R Nair said that the Indian military forces will adhere to the ceasefire agreement but would be ready for any eventuality. “An understanding has been reached to stop all military activities at sea, in the air, and on land. The Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force have been instructed to adhere to this understanding,” he said.

Advertisement

The ceasefire announcement was first made by US President Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social on Saturday evening. “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries for using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote on the microblogging site.

Advertisement

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, too, confirmed the same, stating that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier. Stating that both countries agreed to halt all the ongoing military actions, the ceasefire was announced from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time (IST).

“Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time.”

“Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Director General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours,” he added. Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the ceasefire, “Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Colonel Sophia Qureshi lambasted Pakistan for the spread of lies and misinformation pertaining to Operation Sindoor and India. “Pakistan made false allegations that the Indian Army damaged mosques. I want to make it very clear that India is a secular nation and our army is a very beautiful reflection of the constitutional value of India,” said the officer, adding that all the military operations have been strictly targeted at terrorist camps and infrastructure linked to anti-India activities.

“In the highest regard, our operations have been aimed exclusively at terrorist camps and facilities being used for anti-India activities. No religious sites have been targeted by the Indian Armed Forces,” she said.

Refuting the claims being made by Pakistan regarding the damage to India’s military infrastructure, Col. Qureshi said Islamabad’s statements about damage to India’s S-400 and BrahMos bases, as well as alleged hits on airfields and ammunition depots, were false and no such damage has occurred.

“Pakistan claimed that it damaged our S-400 and BrahMos missile base with its JF-17, which is completely false. Secondly, it also ran a misinformation campaign claiming that our airfields in Sirsa, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhatinda, Nalia, and Bhuj were damaged, which is also completely false,” said Qureshi.

According to Pakistan’s misinformation campaign, our ammunition depot in Chandigarh and Vyas was damaged, which is also completely false. In reality, there has been extensive damage to crucial Pakistani air bases—Skardu, Jacobabad, and Bholari. Additionally, the loss of the AD weapon system and radar has made the defence of Pakistani airspace untenable,” said the officer.