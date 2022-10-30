TRS complains to ECI alleging violation of Model code of conduct by BJP

TRS has complained to the Election Commission of India alleging that BJP candidate K Rajagopal Reddy was transferring money to the accounts of various BJP leaders and local firms in Munugode from the account of his company, Sushee Infra for distribution among voters.

Giving details of the accounts to which money was transferred by the company allegedly, the party urged the commission to freeze those accounts immediately.

According to the party, the company has transferred an amount of Rs 5.22 crore. It has also named 23 bank accounts which are all located in Munugode.

TRS alleged this gross violation of the Model code of conduct. TRS had earlier alleged that the BJP candidate who was earlier the sitting Congress MLA had joined the Saffron party only after his company landed a mining contract from the Centre worth Rs 18,000 crore, an allegation denied by both BJP and K Rajagopal Reddy.

The election is slated to be held on 3 November and as the campaign is winding up political parties in the fray are distributing money and liquor among the voters to lure them.