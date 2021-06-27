Renowned painter of the northeastern region, Chinmoy Roy, died in Delhi on Sunday after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

He is survived by his only son. His wife had predeceased him. Roy, 82, was the former Principal of Tripura’s lone Government College of Art and Craft, and received many prestigious awards from across the country, and was a member of the Lalit Kala Akademi.

He also conducted many solo exhibitions of his paintings earning kudos from a cross-section of people. Roy had also been conferred the Nandalal Basu Cultural award and the Dhiren Krishna Devbarman award, instituted by the Tripura government.

The veteran artist organised exhibitions in many states of India and in Bangladesh. He also took part in the recent workshop and exhibition organised by the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

He was cremated in Delhi. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, former Chief Minister and CPI-M politburo member Manik Sarkar and many organisations including the CPI-M have condoled his death.