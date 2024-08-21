Tripura to host first-ever North East Council plenary meeting in Agartala

For the first time in its history, Tripura will host a two-day North East Council (NEC) plenary meeting in Agartala.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Monday that the high-profile event, scheduled for August 31 and September 1, will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with the chief ministers and governors of the Northeastern states.

Expressing his pride, Chief Minister Saha highlighted the significance of Tripura hosting the NEC meeting for the first time.

“In the past, we always traveled to Shillong, Assam, for such meetings. Now, for the first time, this important NEC meeting will be held in our state,” Saha stated.

Preparations are in full swing to ensure the event’s smooth execution.

The two-day plenary session will address several key issues, including the development of the northeastern region, the India-Bangladesh border, and the progress of ongoing developmental projects.

Established under the North-Eastern Council Act of 1971, the NEC serves as a regional planning and advisory body for the eight northeastern states, including Sikkim. The organization is headquartered in Shillong.