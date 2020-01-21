Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya on Tuesday separately celebrated their 48th statehood day through numerous and colourful functions.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Day.

The erstwhile princely states of Tripura and Manipur were merged into the Indian Union in October 1949 and became full-fledged states on January 21, 1972. Meghalaya was part of Assam before becoming a full-fledged state under the North Eastern Region (Re-Organisation) Act, 1971.

Addressing the main event, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that his government’s main goal was to make the state self reliant and ensure efficient and transparent governance.

It was for the second time that Deb was addressing the main function on Statehood Day after becoming the Chief Minister around 23 months ago following the victory in the state elections of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in alliance with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), trouncing the Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Front .

“The BJP-IPFT government’s main mission is to deliver efficient and transparent governance. Due to the state government’s all-out efforts, revenue collection has increased to 26 per cent in 23 months, from 8.9 per cent,” Deb added.

He said that Tripura is the first state among eight northeastern states and the third state in India, after Goa and Andhra Pradesh, in introducing an online system to operate the Public Distribution System.

“Besides introducing the e-tendering system to maintain transparency in governance, an online payment system has been introduced in various departments and organisations. A single-window clearance system was also introduced for the setting up of industrial units,” the Chief Minister said.

He also said that with the digitisation of many government services and works, people have been benefited in numerous ways and transparency has been established in governance.

In Manipur, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took the salute at a combined parade of different security forces’ contingents, including the state police. Addressing a gathering at the Manipur Rifles parade ground in Imphal, the Chief Minister announced that the state Council of Ministers in a recent meeting had approved an amount of Rs 46 crore for setting up of a “Heritage Park” at Keibul Lamjao in Bishnupur district.

“The proposed park would have traditional huts to showcase the various customary aspects of all the recognised tribes of the state. Once the park is ready, the main venue of the Manipur Sangai Festival would be shifted to its original birthplace of Sangai although important stalls are opened in Imphal,” he added. The Chief Minister urged all sections of society to extend their support to the government for all-round development of the state.

In Meghalaya, various cultural and sports events were organised on the occasion of Statehood Day and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in different districts.