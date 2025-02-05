Tripura CM Manik Saha highlights cooperatives as path to economic growth and stability

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has underscored the crucial role of cooperative societies in driving economic development, reducing unemployment, and curbing militant activities in the state.

Speaking at the state-level conference on “Promotion and Development of Cooperatives” at Rabindra Satabarsiki Bhavan on Tuesday, Saha emphasised the need to expand the cooperative movement for socio-economic uplift.

Advertisement

Currently, nearly nine lakh people in Tripura are engaged with cooperatives in some capacity. The chief minister expressed optimism that this number could rise to 20–30 lakh, significantly bolstering the state’s economy and improving livelihoods. “With a population of around 40 lakh, the potential for cooperatives is immense,” Saha remarked, highlighting the sector’s untapped opportunities.

Advertisement

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for strengthening India’s cooperative ecosystem since 2014, leading to substantial nationwide growth in the sector. “A significant portion of Tripura’s population is yet to be integrated into cooperatives. We must work towards engaging at least 20 to 30 lakh people,” Saha added.

The chief minister stressed that increasing participation in cooperatives would help address several socio-economic challenges, ultimately fostering economic resilience. He outlined efforts to modernise and expand Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACS) by introducing digital infrastructure and establishing multi-purpose PACS at the Panchayat level.

“Key initiatives have been introduced at the village level, including milk and fisheries cooperatives and the rollout of e-services through PACS,” he noted.

Saha reiterated that a robust cooperative movement could transform Tripura, making it a state free of poverty and corruption. He also emphasised the importance of raising public awareness about cooperative benefits, calling it a “bloodless revolution” capable of propelling India’s financial progress.

Highlighting India’s global economic rise under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership — from the 11th to the 5th largest economy — Saha expressed confidence that strengthening cooperatives could contribute to achieving the country’s goal of ranking among the top three economies.

The state-level conference aimed to assess the impact of cooperatives in Tripura, identify challenges, and develop strategies for greater efficiency. Among the notable attendees were Cooperative Minister Shukla Charan Noatia, National Cooperative Union of India Chairman and former MP Dilip Sangani, and Chief Executive Sudhir Mahajan.