Tripura achieves a milestone as 584 militants lay down arms, sign peace accord

In a historic move toward peace and stability in Tripura, 584 cadres of the banned insurgency outfits, National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), surrendered their weapons and rejoined mainstream society.

The disarmament ceremony took place at the Headquarters of the 7th Battalion of Tripura State Rifles in Jampuijala of the Sepahijala District, marking the culmination of a peace accord signed by the government of India, the Tripura government, and the militant groups.

Speaking at the event, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha highlighted the significance of the accord. “Since Narendra Modi assumed office as prime minister, the development of the Northeast has been a priority. With around 12 peace accords signed—three from Tripura—Northeast India, once besieged by terrorism, is now almost free from it,” he declared.

He emphasised that peace is a prerequisite for development, declaring, “From today, Tripura can be said to be free from terrorism.”

Dr. Saha, who also serves as the state’s home minister, welcomed the former militants into mainstream life, commending their decision to renounce violence. “Problems cannot be solved through envy. I welcome those who have faced great hardship and now choose to embrace peace.”

The ceremony was attended by senior state officials, including Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan, DGP (Intelligence) Anurag, and Chief Secretary JK Sinha. The accord is expected to further enhance the development initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of the Janajati communities in the state.