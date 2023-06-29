Tripura: 6 dead, 15 injured due to electrocution during Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat

Six people died and 15 others sustained injuries after being electrocuted during Ulta Rath Yatra in Tripura’s Unakoti district on Wednesday.

Medical Officer at Kumarghat Subdivision Hospital, Dr Sanjit Chakma informed that six people died on the spot and 15 people are hospitalised with severe burn injuries due to electrocution. “6 died on the spot and 15 are hospitalized after being electrocuted during Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat under Unakoti district of North Tripura. Rathyatra was organised by Kumarghat ISKCON Temple”, Dr Chakma said.

He further informed that two children are also among the injured.

“Two people with burn injuries were brought to the Emergency ward today. After that, 10-12 people were brought, and six were dead. 6-7 people have burn injuries. A total of six people, including two children, died. Six others have been referred to District Hospital”, he added.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his condolences to the bereaved families who lost their near and dear ones in the tragedy. Official sources informed that the Chief Minister is travelling to Kumarghar to visit the spot of the tragedy of the Rath Yatra and meet the victims and family members. He will also meet the concerned authorities, the statement said.

“In a tragic incident, several devotees have lost their lives & some other people sustained injuries due to electrocution during Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat today. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their near and dear ones in the tragedy. In this difficult time, the State Government stands by the side of the affected families”, CM Saha shared in a tweet.