Trinidad & Tobago backs India for UNSC permanent membership

Trinidad and Tobago has reaffirmed its full support to India for permanent membership of an expanded United Nations Security Council (UNSC), following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Trinidad and Tobago counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the iconic Red House in the Port of Spain.

Prime Minister Modi also announced a decision of the Government of India to issue Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards up to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora of Trinidad and Tobago.

Both the leaders reaffirmed the need for comprehensive reforms in the United Nations, including expansion of the United Nations Security Council, to better reflect current global realities. While recognizing the rising geopolitical tensions and global conflicts, both leaders called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.

It was also agreed that India would support Trinidad and Tobago’s candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the period 2027-28; while Trinidad and Tobago would support India’s candidature for the period 2028-29.

Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They called upon greater cooperation to deal with contemporary challenges such as climate change, disaster management, and cyber security.

PM Modi also welcomed Trinidad and Tobago’s decision to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuel Alliance, reflecting their shared commitment to climate action, resilience building, and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for Trinidad and Tobago’s strong support and solidarity extended to the people of India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They agreed to work together for greater solidarity among the countries of the Global South and to strengthen India-CARICOM partnership.

The two leaders acknowledged the common threat posed by terrorism to peace and security. They reiterated their strong condemnation of and resolute opposition to terrorism. They declared that there could be no justification for terrorism, including cross-border terrorism.

During the meeting held on Friday, the two Prime Ministers held comprehensive discussions on a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and breadth of the relationship and reaffirmed their resolve to build a broad-based, inclusive, and forward-looking partnership in areas such as health, ICT, culture, sports, trade, economic development, agriculture, justice, legal affairs, education and skill development.

A joint statement on the official visit of Prime Minister Modi to The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago was issued after the talks between the two leaders.

Following the talks, six MOUs in the fields of pharmacopoeia, Quick Impact Projects, culture, sports, diplomatic training and ICCR chairs for Hindi and Indian studies were exchanged.

The two leaders welcomed the signing of important agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in key sectors, including pharmaceuticals, development cooperation, academia, cultural exchange, diplomatic training and sports. The leaders recalled the outcomes of the 2nd India–CARICOM Summit held in November 2024 and committed to accelerating the implementation of initiatives announced therein.

The leaders identified agriculture and food security as another priority area. India’s gift of agro-machinery worth USD 1 million for food processing and storage, to Trinidad and Tobago’s National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (NAMDEVCO) was appreciated. Prime Minister Modi, during a symbolic ceremony, handed over the first batch of machinery for NAMDEVCO.

Prime Minister Modi also offered India’s assistance in areas of natural farming, seaweed-based fertilizers, and millet cultivation.

The two countries expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation in the digital domain. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Trinidad and Tobago on becoming the first Caribbean country to adopt Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India’s flagship digital payment platform. They agreed to explore further collaboration in the implementation of India Stack solutions, including DigiLocker, e-Sign, and the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

Trinidad and Tobago requested support from India in digitization and upgradation of the system for state land registration. The leaders also underlined that digital governance and public service delivery can act as enablers of inclusive development, innovation and national competitiveness.