Tributes paid to former VP Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his 101st birth anniversary

Rich tributes were paid here on Wednesday to former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his 101st birth anniversary.

Several programmes were held in the state to pay floral tributes to the leader who, in his more than five-decade political career, held the post of Chief Minister of Rajasthan three times before attaining the office of the Vice President.

The main programme was held on Wednesday afternoon at the late Shekhawat’s memorial here. The event was attended by Governor Hari Bhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, BJP state president Madan Rathore, several members of the state Council of Ministers, Shekhawat’s son-in-law, former Minister Narpat Singh Rajvi, and other family members.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister also organised a programme at the CMR here to pay floral tributes to the late Shekhawat.

Sharma said, “Shekhawat Sa’ab, who is fondly remembered and revered as ‘Babosa’, evolved in such a way that he enjoyed acceptability beyond (political) party divides.

He scaled all heights to attain the Chief Minister’s post three times and ultimately adorned the office of the Vice President.

“Babosa worked for years to strengthen democracy in the country in close association with Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji and Lal Krishna Advani Ji. During the Emergency, he defended democracy as well,” he added.

A programme was also held at the BJP state headquarters here to pay tributes and recall Shekhawat’s services and contributions to public life.

Party state president Rathore, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and many state leaders paid homage to Shekhawat at the event.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also paid tributes to the late former Vice President, remembering his persona and deeds with reverence.