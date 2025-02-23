Tribal couple trampled to death by wild elephant in Kerala’s Kannur

In a tragic incident, a tribal couple was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the Aralam Farm near Peravoor in Kerala’s Kannur district on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Velli (70) and his wife Leela (68). The wild elephant reportedly attacked the couple when they went to collect cashew nuts. The attack took place at the 13th block of the Aralam Farm rehabilitation area.

Advertisement

The couple had gone out to collect cashew nuts in the morning on Sunday. After they failed to return, a search was launched leading to the recovery of their bodies severed into two pieces in the evening.

Advertisement

This is an area infested by wild elephants. In the last six years, 11 people have been killed in wild elephant attacks here. The couple’s bodies will be sent to Pariyaram Medical College hospital for postmortem.

Locals are staging a protest with the mortal remains of the couple. They demanded that they would not release the body until the government found a solution for the wildlife attacks in the area. Forest officials and Paravoor MLA Sunny Joseph are trying to pacify the protesters.

This is the latest incident of loss of life in wild elephant attacks in the state. Four people have been killed in wild elephant attacks in the state in the past few weeks.