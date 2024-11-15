Tribal community exemplifies sacrifice, loyalty and bravery for nation:Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, said that the sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery of the tribal community for the motherland serves as a profound source of inspiration.He emphasized that the tribal community, as India’s original inhabitants, has consistently shown unwavering dedication in service to the nation.

He said this while inaugurating the Janjati Bhagidari Utsav (International Tribal Participation Festival) on Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda. He said, “During foreign rule, Lord Birsa Munda fought bravely to protect the rights of his community and to seek freedom for the country.”

The festival is taking place from November 15 to 20 at the Sangeet Natak Academy here with artists from 22 Indian states, as well as from Slovakia and Vietnam, participating in the event.

Welcoming PM Narendra Modi’s decision to celebrate November 15 as Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas, CM said this is a meaningful way to honour the sacrifice of Lord Birsa Munda across the country. He added that, through this festival, tribal communities from across the country and the state will showcase their art and traditions. This festival is a unique effort to celebrate the rich history, culture, and preservation of tribal heritage.

The CM emphasized his government’s efforts to empower tribal communities, noting that since his government came to power in 2017, they have prioritized the needs of these communities, which were previously overlooked by past administrations. He highlighted efforts to connect tribal groups such as Tharu, Kol, Cheru, Gond, and Buksa with essential government schemes through a saturation plan, aiming to ensure that every individual in need receives support. “Our goal is to extend benefits to every eligible member of the tribal community,” CM stated.

He added that the tribal community has benefited from various programm. s, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, household toilets, LPG connections, old-age pensions, women’s pensions, and Divyangjan pension. He outlined the government’s ongoing efforts to preserve the culture and traditions of tribal communities. He shared that museums are being built to safeguard the art, traditions, and heritage of tribal societies. One such grand museum, dedicated to the Tharu tribe’s culture, has been constructed in Balrampur, which the CM personally visited.

Emphasizing the importance of staying connected to one’s roots while embracing technology, he noted that museums are also being constructed in areas like Sonbhadra and Bijnor, home to the Buksa tribe, to ensure that future generations remain familiar with their cultural heritage.