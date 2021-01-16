Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ramban, Nazim Zai Khan and Chief Engineer Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Brigadier IK Jaggi on Friday inspected progress of construction work of bailey bridge besides repair work of damaged concrete bridge, at Kela Morh near Ramban due to which the Jammu–Srinagar highway is closed for traffic since many days.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Harbans Lal; Project Director, NHIA, Parshotam Kumar; ASP, Rajni Sharma and several other officers of BRO and the construction agencies were present on the occasion.

After taking stock of the progress of the work, the DC informed that construction of Bailey bridge is nearing completion and the trial run would be conducted tomorrow before opening it for traffic. He said that the construction of the bailey bridge is going on round the clock and 50% of the bridge launching work was completed by Friday morning. He said that the perishable supplies have been transshipped and sent to their destinations.

The Chief Engineer BRO informed that the work is in progress as per plan. “BRO has put all the resources available for completing the bridge. Work is going on at war footing as all men and machinery have been put to use. Hopefully, by tomorrow evening the Bailey bridge will be completed and ready for traffic” he informed.

Meanwhile, Civil QRT Ramban, Banihal, Ramsu and other organizations are helping the pedestrians to by-pass the damaged portion at Kela Morh safely.