TRF commander among 5 terrorists gunned down in Kulgam

In a major success, terrorist commander of proscribed outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) Afaq Sikander was among five terrorists killed in two separate encounters in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Two terrorists each were killed in brief encounters with security forces in the Gopalpora and Pombay villages of Kulgam. Sikander was eliminated in Gopalpora.

Joint teams of the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police were involved in the anti-terror operations.

The gunfight was continuing and further details were awaited.

Meanwhile, a major tragedy was averted by the Pulwama Police and security forces who apprehended two LeT terrorist associates namely Amir Bashir and Mukhtar Bhat who were carrying ready to use IEDs for exploding, said IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar. The investigation is in progress, he added.

Earlier in the morning two CRPF jawans and four civilians were injured on Wednesday morning when terrorists tossed a grenade in Palhalan chowk in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A CRPF officer said that terrorists hurled a grenade at a CRPF party that was on routine security deployment.

The injured have been shifted to hospital where their condition was stable. Security forces have launched a massive search for terrorists involved in the incident.

Three OGWs of terror outfit were arrested in south Kashmir and cash amounting to Rs.42 lakh was recovered from them by security forces. Initial investigation revealed that they had brought the money from Punjab.