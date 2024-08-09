Tremors reported from Wayanad, other districts in Kerala

Mild tremors were reported in several localities in the landslide-hit Wayanad and other districts in Kerala on Friday. According to initial information from the Kerala government, residents of Anappara, Thazhathuvayalil, Pinangodu, Nenmeni, Ambalavayal, Mankoom, Sugandhagiri, Achuran, Vengappally and Thekkumthora felt the vibrations.

The tremors were experienced in the areas of Padipparamb, Ambukuthi, and Ambalavayal in Nenmeni village, specifically in the foothills of Ambukuthi Hill, home to the Edakkal Caves.

Revenue Department officials have taken steps to temporarily relocate the people living in the places where the tremors were felt. The Wayanad district collector confirmed that people have been evacuated from the residential areas where tremors were felt.

Advertisement

Reports of tremors also came in from different areas of Koodaranji grama panchayath, Manassery, Mampetta and Karassery in the Kozhikode district.

Apart from Wayanad and Malappuram, tremors were felt in the Palakkad and Malappuram districts . Alanallur, Ottappalam and Kunhikulam in the Palakkad district and Edappal in the Malappuram district were also rocked. Locals said they heard a thunder-sound between 10 am and 10 30 am on Friday. Luckily, no damage has been reported.

However, Director of National Centre for Seismology OP Mishra ruled out earthquake anywhere in Wayanad hence there was no need to panic. He said there was a movement of earth layers in Wayanad and this may have caused the tremors. Such movements usually occur after landslides and the noise was heard. He said that none of the seismometers installed in Kerala have recorded any earthquake in Kerala or Wayanad.