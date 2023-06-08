Trapped for two days between pillar and slab, boy dies on way to hospital

An 11-year-old boy, who was rescued after remaining trapped between a slab and a pillar of a bridge for two days in the Rohtas district of Bihar, died on the way to hospital.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had begun its rescue operation on Wednesday; two days after the boy reportedly went missing.

Upendra Pal, sub divisional magistrate (SDM) of Bikranganj, told a news agency that the operation to free the boy from the bridge went on for around 12 to 14 hours.

Dr Brajesh Kumar from the trauma centre at Sadar Hospital said, “He (the boy) was brought here in an ambulance, but we could not provide any treatment as he was brought dead.”

Earlier, the father of the boy said he was “mentally challenged” and had gone missing two days ago. While they searched for him, a woman informed the family that the boy was stuck between pillar No. 1 of a bridge built over the Son River and a slab.

An NDRF response force team was immediately called and the rescue mission started. Oxygen was supplied to the trapped boy through pipes till he was pulled out, but unfortunately the boy died on the way to the hospital.