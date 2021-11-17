Transparency in recruitment process stressed by Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar on Wednesday stressed transparency in the recruitment process being followed by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) along with the examination schedule and timelines.

Principal Secretary, Home Department, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, Chairman, JKSSB and Secretary, JKPSC attended the meeting.

The Chief Secretary emphasized that transparency in the recruitment process is one of the primary objectives of the government and directed for taking all necessary steps to ensure that selections are conducted in consonance with the stated objective.

It was informed that the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board has recently recruited candidates against more than 2000 posts.

The Chief Secretary gave the JKSSB a target of completing the recruitment process for 10,000 posts referred by different departments by end of the current financial year, besides, completing the recruitment for 1200 posts of Sub-Inspectors of police by March as well. The General Administration Department was asked to provide additional manpower to JKSSB to ensure time-bound recruitments.

A decision was also taken that the combined competitive examination for recruitment of officers in the administrative, police, and accounts cadres will be conducted annually.

For this purpose, the General Administration Department was directed to issue a detailed calendar for referral of vacancies by the concerned departments and a subsequent calendar of examination to be followed by the JKPSC.