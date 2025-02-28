Training camp for BJP MLAs inaugurated in J&K

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh inaugurated a two-day training workshop for its 28 legislators in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday ahead of the budget session of the assembly.

Since majority of the party’s MLAs are first-timers and the workshop at Katra, the base town for the Vaishnodevi shrine, aims to train them for their effective participation in the proceedings of the Assembly.

Advertisement

The BJP National General Secretary and J&K incharge Tarun Chugh, J&K BJP President Sat Sharma, MP Jugal Kishore, MP (Rajya Sabha) Ghulam Ali Khatana, and other leaders of the party were present at the workshop.

Advertisement

As many as 19 BJP MLAs are first-timers and require training to counter Opposition arguments and presenting the party’s stance effectively.

BJP President J P Nadda and Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh are expected to join the workshop, which will have a total of 10 sessions, on the concluding day on Saturday, a BJP leader said, adding the senior party leaders will familiarise the legislators with the knitty-gritty of the legislative proceedings and raising public issues besides the proactive approach inside and outside the Assembly.

Earlier on February 23, Union Minister Jitendra Singh held a luncheon meeting with the BJP legislators here to discuss the strategy for the budget session, which is taking place for the first time after 2018 when the PDP-BJP government collapsed in the erstwhile state.“It is the tradition of the BJP to hold such types of meetings with the elected representatives so that the vital public issues are raised forcefully in the assembly,” he said during the meeting.

The BJP won 29 seats, all from Jammu region, in the assembly elections held last year. However, one of their elected members, Devender Singh Rana, passed away in October, barely two weeks after the formation of the National Conference led government in the Union Territory.