Train services resume after landslide disruption on Koraput–Jeypore section

The East Coast Railway has successfully completed restoration work between Jarati and Maliguda stations on the Koraput–Kirandul line, under the Waltair Division, within just two days after a massive landslide disrupted the section on 2 July 2025 due to incessant rainfall.

The landslide severely impacted train operations between Koraput and Kirandul, as a large portion of the track was buried under approximately 25,000 cubic meters of mud and boulders. Despite the challenging hilly terrain and continuous rainfall, restoration teams swung into action immediately, with meticulous planning and swift resource mobilization.

A total of 16 excavators and heavy earth-moving machines were deployed at the site. More than 300 personnel including engineers, technical staff, and ground workers worked around the clock under the direct supervision of the Divisional Railway Manager and senior officials.

The prompt response was personally overseen by senior railway officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Division, DRM Rayagada, Additional DRMs, and other top-level officers, who ensured smooth and swift progress of the restoration work.

Within just two days, debris removal was completed, and the affected track was certified fit for operations by the evening of 4 July 2025. As a safety measure, train operations are currently permitted at a restricted speed through the affected site. Work related to Overhead Equipment (OHE), signalling, and other safety systems is progressing steadily and is expected to be completed soon.

“This swift restoration is a shining example of dedication, coordination, and efficiency, even in the face of adverse weather and tough geographical conditions,” said Parmeshwar Funkwal, General Manager of East Coast Railway.

Train services will resume shortly after the completion of signalling and OHE restoration. However, due to rake adjustments and the temporary unavailability of coaching rakes, some trains are scheduled to originate and terminate at Koraput today. Passengers are advised to check the latest updates through official railway channels before planning their journey.