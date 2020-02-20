A trader in Greater Noida was arrested on Wednesday evening for allegedly sharing offensive post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social networking site Facebook.

Chand Qureshi, a resident of Jewar Town told the police that he had shared the post by mistake.

The arrest was made after a complaint was filed by a local resident at Jewar police station. The police had booked Qureshi under Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), among others.

Last year in June also, two persons were arrested in Gorakhpur district for allegedly making objectionable comments on social media against the Chief Minister. In a separate case, earlier, a Noida-based journalist and the editor of private TV news channel were also arrested for posting objectionable content against Adityanath.

Few days ago, the Uttar Pradesh Police was alerted against a possible terror attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Gorakhnath Temple by assailants posing as journalists, officials said. Acting on the alert issued about two months ago, the local police are in the process of making new identity cards of media persons with their photographs.

The Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) said they were tipped about this threat by “security agencies”.