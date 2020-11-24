The iconic ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir overnight Tuesday recorded heavy snowfall resulting in dip in day temperature in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gulmarg recorded more than seven inches of snowfall, while another tourist resort Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded 6 inches of snow, the weather department said.

Gulmarg had received season’s first snowfall on Monday. Several tourists have reached the ski-resort to enjoy snow.

Snow has blocked the Srinagar–Leh and also the Mughal road linking Rajouri with Shopian in Kashmir.

Reports of snowfall in other areas in the higher reaches, including Sonamarg-Zojila axis on the Srinagar-Leh road have been received.

The weather department has said intermittent light to moderate rain or snow, with isolated heavy snowfalls in the higher reaches, will continue till Wednesday afternoon.The weather is likely to improve on Thursday and remain dry for a few days.

Meanwhile, the upper reaches in Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu also recorded snow.

The plains of Jammu were experiencing cold wave conditions.