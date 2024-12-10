Total of Rs 1,547 crore utilised for Kavach-related works so far: Railways Ministry

In the quest for safer and more efficient train journeys, Indian Railways has unveiled Kavach, a state-of-the-art Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system that represents a breakthrough in indigenous technology.

Named after the Hindi word for “shield,” Kavach is designed to provide an unyielding layer of protection, ensuring the highest safety standards for train operations.

Automatic Train Protection (ATP) is a train safety system designed to ensure that a train’s speed remains within the limits set by the signalling system. It continuously monitors the train’s speed and automatically enforces compliance with permitted speed restrictions.

If the train exceeds the allowed speed or fails to respond to specific signal aspects, ATP promptly activates the emergency brakes to bring the train to a stop.

The Kavach system is a substantial investment in the safety and future of Indian Railways. The costs involved are significant, but the benefits of improved safety and reduced accidents far outweigh these expenses.

“The estimated cost for providing track-side equipment, including station equipment, is approximately Rs 50 lakh per kilometre. The cost of providing Kavach equipment on locomotives is approximately Rs 80 lakh per locomotive,” the Ministry of Railways said on Tuesday.

“A total of Rs 1,547 crore has been utilised for Kavach-related works so far, an allocation of Rs 1,112.57 crore has been allocated for the fiscal year 2024-25,” the Ministry said.

A crucial element of Kavach’s successful implementation is the training of railway personnel. Indian Railways has initiated specialised training programmes at its centralised training institutes, such as IRISET (Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications).

These programmes are designed to ensure that technicians, operators, and engineers are fully equipped with the skills necessary to operate and maintain the Kavach system effectively.

“As of now, over 9,000 personnel have been trained on Kavach technology, ensuring that the workforce is ready for large-scale deployment and operation,” the Ministry said.

For train drivers navigating India’s vast and complex rail network, Kavach acts as a vigilant guardian. It monitors train speeds and steps in when human action is delayed or missed. If the loco pilot fails to respond in critical moments, Kavach automatically applies the brakes, preventing potential accidents.

But Kavach is more than just a safety mechanism; it’s built to tackle the challenges of India’s diverse and unpredictable weather. Whether it’s thick fog, heavy monsoons, or soaring temperatures, Kavach ensures trains operate smoothly, providing a crucial safety net. It’s a blend of cutting-edge technology with local expertise.