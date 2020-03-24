As the death toll rose to nine and the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases touched 492, the Government on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown of 32 states and Union Territories covering 560 districts to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Partial curbs have been imposed in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha which includes 58 districts, where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Union Territory of Lakshadweep has imposed closure of some activities in its areas.

Important Announcement : 32 States/UTs announce complete lockdown in the entire state/UT covering 560 districts #Covid_19india #CoronaUpdatesInIndia#Covid19India pic.twitter.com/8JZ9G56U7a — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 24, 2020

Only two states — Mizoram and Sikkim — are yet to take a call no the issue, the Government said.

India reported its ninth death with the latest being a 54-year-old man from West Bengal with no history of foreign travel, raising concerns about the chain of transmission of the virus.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted that many people were not taking the lockdowns seriously and urged the state governments to ensure that rules are followed.

“Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed.”

Following PM Modi’s call, the Centre issued an order asking state governments to “strictly enforce lockdown” in Coronavirus-affected areas as it was announced on Sunday.

The Government has also warned of legal action against those violating the lockdowns.

Earlier, the lockdown was restricted to 13 states and 80 districts, which followed soon after the Janata Curfew on Sunday.

A complete lockdown means all shops, offices, commercial establishments like malls, cinemas etc will remain shut except for those supplying essentials like milk, food and medicines.

Railways, metros and inter-state buses have been stopped and public transport has been banned to prevent travelling of people.

The Centre, which earlier shut down international flights, on Monday banned domestic flights.