Top LeT terrorist Altaf Lalli killed in Kashmir encounter, 2 soldiers injured

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Altaf Lalli, was killed on Friday in an encounter with security forces in North Kashmir’s Bandipora.

Two security forces personnel were also injured during the gunfight.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army posted on X: “On 25 Apr 2025, based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army and @JmuKmrPolice in the general area of Kolnar Ajas, Bandipora. Contact was established, and a firefight ensued. Operation is in progress”.

The operation is being seen as a significant blow to the Lashkar network in the region, especially following the recent terror strike in Pahalgam that claimed at least 26 lives. Meanwhile, several search operations have been launched across Jammu and Kashmir by the security forces. More than 70 overground workers (OGWs) of various terror outfits have been detained for questioning.