LeT’s North Kashmir chief Sajad Ahmad Mir was among the two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, police said.

The two terrorists were gunned down in the gunfight that broke out after a joint party of police and the CRPF was attacked by terrorists at Kreeri in Baramulla, leaving two CRPF men and a police officer dead.

Two army personnel also sustained gunshot injuries in the exchange of fire and were shifted to hospital where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

According to police, Mir had a history of terror crimes since 2016.

“He was involved in planning and executing several terror attacks in the area, including atrocities on civilians and attacks on security establishments,” police said.

Police said he was also involved in recruitment of youth in terror ranks.

Several terror crime cases were registered against him which included killing of Waseem Bari and his family member, attack on a CRPF party at Sopore which left one trooper dead and four others injured, killing of three civilians besides firing on the family of a fruit merchant at Dangerpora Sopore in which four family members, including a three-year-old child, got injured.

Police said he was also involved in firing on a non-local labourer in order to terrorise them.

He was also involved in setting ablaze two cars at Reban Sopore and Warpora Sopore to terrorise transporters for observing a complete shutdown.

The other killed terrorist, Anayatullah Mir, was also involved in threatening and harassing civilians in Pattan area and transporting of foreign terrorists from north Kashmir to central and south Kashmir, police said.