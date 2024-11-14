Tonk poll violence: Independent candidate Naresh Meena arrested following assault on SDM

A day after he allegedly assaulted a sub divisional magistrate inside a polling booth during the Rajasthan bypolls, independent candidate Naresh Meena was on Thursday arrested from Samravata village.

Meena is accused of slapping SDM Amit Chaudhary during the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency by-polls.

He had initially refused to surrender but ultimately complied as a heavy police force, including senior officers, arrived to detain him.

SP (Tonk) Vikas Sangwan said, “He has been asked not to take law into his hands and surrender. Initially, he was not in the mood but seeing the police force, he agreed. He will be charged under relevant sections. Older records will be opened and arrests will be made accordingly. 50-60 people have been detained in this case.”

Meena claimed he slapped SDM Chaudhary over reports of forced voting, which he claimed was directed by the administration under BJP influence.

According to Meena, the SDM “forcefully made three people cast their votes by threatening them,” leading to the physical altercation.

Meena explained, “I asked the booth workers as to who did this, they named the SDM that is why I slapped him… After this I continued with my protest and totally lost it after no one from the administration came to the booth.”

Following the incident, police briefly detained Meena, which led to further unrest.

As law enforcement attempted to apprehend Meena, his supporters allegedly engaged in stone pelting and vandalism overnight.

Ajmer Range IG Om Prakash reported that “4 cases have been registered and 60 people have been arrested so far. Based on technical evidence, efforts are on to arrest the other accused as well.”

He further noted that “nearly 10 police personnel have been minorly injured and have been discharged after being given first aid,” with private vehicles torched and multiple villagers injured in the clashes.

“No accused will be spared,” he added.

Following Meena’s arrest, his supporters blocked roads and set fires on the highway outside Samravata village. Police promptly dispersed the protesters and cleared the road to restore order.

The incident has sparked criticism from the opposition, with Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot questioning the state’s law and order situation.

Gehlot remarked, “…Why did a situation arise where an SDM was slapped? How did he (Independent MLA Naresh Meena) have the courage to do such a thing? The BJP has no tolerance towards suggestions from the Opposition… When there is no fear among people, they take the law into their own hands, this is the situation in the entire state today.”