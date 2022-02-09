Toll collections increases by 248 percent in two years

Toll collections through Fastags have registered an increase of 248 per cent during the past two years and hit the new high of Rs 26,622 in the first three quarters of this fiscal year, said Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari here on Wednesday.

He said over 4.59 crore fastags have been issued till January 31 this year. On the toll collection front the revenue has increased from Rs 10,728 crore in the year 2019-20 to Rs 26,622, the Minister said.

Even in the financial year 2020-21 when Covid 19 was at its peak and vehicle movement was restricted to a great extent, the revenue generation just doubled to Rs 20,837 crore from the previous fiscal year, the data provided by Nitin Gadkari revealed.

Government has already mandated the provision for enabling near-real time processing of FASTag transactions with implementation of Application Programming Interface (API)-based protocol (Interface Control Document (ICD) 2.5). This shall enable instant SMS to FASTag users on any transaction carried out at fee plazas on National Highways.

He said as of February nearly 80% of the Fastag transactions were processed on Application Programming Interface (API) based protocol. He said the government has already mandated the provision for enabling near-real time processing of Fastag transactions with the implementation of API based protocol. “This would enable instant SMS to Fastag users on any transaction carried out at fee plazas on the National Highways, ” the Minister said while replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The government has also made provision for refund for incorrect deduction after scrutiny and validation by the respective issuer bank based on the evidence details provided by the stakeholders, the Minister said. As on February 5 approximately 12.5 lakh refund cases have been facilitated to FASTag users for incorrect deductions since January 2020, the Minister informed the house.