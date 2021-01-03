Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called upon the youth to scale new heights and secure global recognition for Brand India with their new age expertise and innovation. Today’s Start-Ups , growing in Tier II and Tier III cities are tomorrow’s MNC’s , he noted while adding that these will draw global attention.

Laying the foundation stone of the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur , the Prime Minister said the growth of Start-Ups require new managerial expertise and innovation. “We have created a huge pool of talent – from just 13 IIMs in 2014 to 20 IIMs and it is the responsibility of the new managers to attain worldwide recognition. The digital connectivity has made it possible to work from anywhere, it has become a global workplace”, he said. The new age management skills of New India is more collaborative and transformational, he said.

Pitching in for reforms, he said reforms in different sectors have been initiated to achieve long term solutions.

Citing examples, he said the Covid management for a nation with 130 crore people , the community involvement approach, team work and use of technology is one which needs to be researched and documented. Capacity and capabilities were enhanced in a short timeframe like making masks, PPEs, ventilators etc. Similarly the Jan Dhan account was created and managed as was the multifold increase in LPG coverage. In 2014, LPG coverage was barely 55 percent today it is over 98 percent. This called for increased distribution, bottling plants, pipeline capacity, he noted. Management is not just for the corporate, it is much broader and inclusive , it has to be linked with society.

The NEP provides the freedom and scope for a broad based holistic approach to education, he said.

Resorting to his pet “ local to vocal and global’ , the PM referred to Odisha’s abundance in natural resources and wealth of handloom and handicraft . Students of management institutes can give a global identity to the textiles of Sambalpur, the filigree of Cuttack, he said .

Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairperson board of governor, IIM Sambalpur said from just 49 students in 2015 the institute today has 252 students and soon an Executive MBA programme will be introduced. She informed that IIM Sambalpur has signed MoUs with 7 international business schools. Director of the institute, Mahadeo Jaiswal said the institute , in its short span of five years, has carved a niche for itself and is the first to introduce flip classrooms.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank listed out the increase in the number of IIMs, IITs, IIITs, NIT, AIIMS and central universities that had taken place in the last six years. The NEP is aimed at making India the ‘Viswa Guru’, he said. The rest talk about the world market, we view the world as a family, he remarked.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recalled the contribution of former finance minister late Arun Jaitley and Pramod Mishra in the PMO in establishing IIM Sambalpur.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Odisha is the education hub of Eastern India and Skilled in Odisha has become an International Brand.The new permanent campus is to come up over 200 acres of land at a cost of over Rs 400 crore.