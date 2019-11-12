Problems mount for the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu as yet another woman was severely injured after she was hit by a truck as she tried to avoid a falling party flag pole on Monday.

The woman, 30, who was grievously injured in the accident, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Coimbatore.

As per reports, the woman, identified as Rajeswari, a business administration graduate, was on her way to office on a two-wheeler on the Avinashi Road in Coimbatore when the accident happened.

It is learnt that as the flag pole allegedly was falling on her path, she tried to manoeuvre her vehicle to avoid being hit. Losing balance, she fell on the road, and the lorry behind her ran over her legs.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver.

Meanwhile, the family of the woman has alleged that the police immediately removed a few poles from the place after the accident.

However, Traffic Investigation Wing Inspector R Geetha denied these allegations and said that the accident was not because of flag poles erected by political parties, and added that an investigation is underway.

The incident involving the ruling party comes barely 2 months after a 22-year-old woman techie died after she was run over by a water tanker as she fell down on the road when an illegal hoarding put up by a ruling AIADMK functionary fell on her in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai.

An AIADMK party official C Jayagopal had put up the banner at the centre of the busy Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road.

Subashree, who was working in a software company, was returning home from office when the accident happened.

Following the incident, the Madras High Court came down heavily on the AIADMK government, its officials and politicians for not implementing its orders on illegal banners.

The opposition DMK has slammed AIADMK for its “carelessness, irresponsibility of the officials and the inability of the police”.