TN student’s death in Ranchi: Stalin announces Rs 3 lakh solatium, writes to Jharkhand CM for probe

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday wrote to his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren to probe and secure justice for the suspicious death of a youth of the southern state pursuing forensic medicine in Ranchi.

M (28), a student at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Jharkhand, was found dead with burn injuries near a hostel building at the institute on Thursday.

Stalin, while announcing Rs 3 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased medico belonging to Namakkal district from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, said that he has written to his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren urging him to expedite the investigation and secure justice for the death of Madhankumar.

Condoling the demise of the student, Stalin, in a statement said that the charred body of Madhankumar, who went missing from the hostel, was found behind the college hostel.

Stating that the mortal remains of the deceased student were brought to Tamil Nadu by air after state government officials hastily got in touch with their Jharkhand counterparts, the CM said that a couple of state ministers paid floral tributes and the deceased medico was laid to rest this morning.

Advertisement