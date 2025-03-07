TN should open up engineering, medical education in Tamil: HM Shah’s retort to CM Stalin

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the language issue under the National Education Policy (NEP), urging the state to introduce engineering and medical education in Tamil.

Speaking at the CISF Raising Day event in Thakkolam, HM Shah criticised the DMK government for not doing enough in this regard, asserting that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration that had made significant policy changes to promote regional languages in recruitment.

Advertisement

“Until now, there was no provision for mother tongue in CAPF recruitment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that our youth can now take the CAPF exam in all languages listed in the Eighth Schedule, including Tamil,” HM Shah said.

Advertisement

“I urge the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to take immediate steps to introduce medical and engineering courses in Tamil,” he added.

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin had slammed Shah over the alleged imposition of Hindi, declaring that he had “revived a fight he can never win.”

CM Stalin criticised the Centre’s three-language formula under NEP 2020, calling it “Hindi colonialism” and asserting that Tamil Nadu would not tolerate it.

In a post on X, CM Stalin wrote, “It was the Union Education Minister who provoked us to write this series of letters when we were simply doing our job. He forgot his place and dared to threaten an entire state into accepting #HindiImposition. Now, he faces the consequences of reviving a fight he can never win. Tamil Nadu will not be blackmailed into surrendering.”

On Thursday, CM Stalin had also warned that any form of imposition breeds enmity and threatens unity. He accused BJP leaders of questioning the DMK government’s patriotism despite its contributions to national causes.

“The tree may prefer calm, but the wind will not subside,” he said, blaming the controversy on the Union Education Minister’s remarks.

With Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu scheduled for next year, CM Stalin has ramped up his attacks on the BJP in recent weeks on the issues of delimitation and Hindi.