TN panchayat Vice President arrested for hitting deputy BDO with slippers

Vice President of the Kanadamangalam panchayat in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district was arrested for hitting a Deputy Block Development Officer (BDO) with slippers.

On Sunday, Saranya Kumar was apprehended.

The event happened on a Sunday afternoon during a Gram Sabha meeting, which was headed by panchayat president K. Sivagami and attended by about 300 people.

According to sources in the gramme panchayat, there were problems between Sivagami and Saranya Kumar.

Police filed charges under IPS Sections 353 (attack or criminal force to prevent a public servant from doing his duties) and 355 (assault or criminal force to prevent a public servant from performing his duties) (whoever assaults or uses criminal force on any person, intending thereby to dishonour that person).

On Monday, the Vice President appeared in court and was remanded in judicial detention.

(with inputs from IANS)