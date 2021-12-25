TN Guv, CM extend Christmas wishes

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, Opposition leader K Palaniswami, BJP state president K Annamalai and several other senior leaders on Saturday extended Christmas greetings to the people of the state.

The Governor said: “On the auspicious and joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to all our brothers and sisters. Lord Jesus Christ gave the priceless gift of unremitting love and forgiveness. This, he said, is the message of peace and harmony and highlights the fact that we are all part of one family.

“On this occasion, let us commit ourselves to the message of Jesus and be compassionate to those who are less fortunate.”

Wishing the people of Tamil Nadu, Stalin said: “The DMK has always stood shoulder to shoulder in safeguarding welfare and rights of the Christians who have played an important role in the development of education and the Tamil language.

“I wish the people of Tamil Nadu on the joyous occasion of Christmas.”

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali said: “May this joyous occasion bring all the happiness, health and cheers”.

Palaniswami in a statement said: “I extend my warm wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu on the happy and joyous occasion of Christmas.”

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, BJP state president K. Annamalai, MDMK leader Vaiko, MNM leader, actor Kamal Haasan and several other leaders wished the people on the happy and joyous occasion of Christmas.