Tamil Nadu Governor takes holy dip at Sangam, says Mahakumbh embodies national unity

On the sacred occasion of Mahakumbh, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi took a holy dip in the Sangam on Saturday, embracing its spiritual energy. He offered prayers for Tamil Nadu’s prosperity and the nation’s well-being, calling Mahakumbh a symbol of India’s spiritual and cultural renaissance, reinforcing the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

Calling Mahakumbh a living expression of Sanatan culture, Governor R N Ravi described it as a symbol of India’s unity and cultural pride. He emphasised that India’s soul lies in its eternal traditions, and Mahakumbh embodies this heritage, uniting the nation in a shared spiritual thread.

With over 600 million devotees having taken a sacred dip in the Sangam, Mahakumbh stands as a testament to its divinity and unwavering faith. Governor R N Ravi emphasised that the festival not only offers spiritual purification but also reinforces the spirit of global welfare.

Governor R N Ravi stated that Mahakumbh reflects India’s deeply rooted spiritual consciousness, where millions gather at Sangam with a shared purpose—spiritual elevation and global welfare.