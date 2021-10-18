TN ex-health minister Vijayabaskar’s home raided over ‘graft’

A day after an FIR by DVAC alleging graft, Tamil Nadu anti-corruption bureau officials raided former AIADMK health minister C Vijayabaskar’s residence and other places.

It was alleged in the FIR that Vijayabaskar and his wife Ramya had amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 27.22 crore under various names, dependents and business firms between 1 April 2016 and 31 March 2021.

The FIR referred to the declaration of Vijayabaskar and his wife’s total asset of around Rs 6.41 crore to the Election Commission on 1 April 2016 and on 31 March this year, the total assets have ballooned to Rs 57.77 crore and the FIR, based on I-T returns and EC affidavit, stated that the couple earned Rs 58.64 crore.

During the check-in period Vijayabaskar and Ramya had incurred living expenses, repayment of bank loans, life insurance premium and others of about Rs 34.51 crore but the two had acquired pecuniary resources for about Rs 51.36 crore (the difference between their total assets between April 2016 and March 2021).

After factoring their savings of about Rs 24.12 crore (income Rs 58.64 crore minus expenses Rs 34.51 crore), disproportionate wealth amassed amounts to about Rs 27.22 crore, the FIR said.

According to the FIR, Vijayabaskar’s family members also established a trust called Mother Teresa Educational and Charitable Trust and established various educational institutions.

The other former Ministers of AIADMK government against whom corruption cases have been registered are S.P. Velumani, M.R. Vijayabhaskar and K.C. Veeramani. According to the officials, searches are being carried out in 43 places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Coimbatore, Trichy, and Pudukottai belonging to Vijayabaskar, his relatives and business premises.